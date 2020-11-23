Fans could return to Premier League grounds as early as next week

Football fans at games could be a reality again as early as next week, according to latest reports as we approach the second of the UK’s second coronavirus lockdown.

The recent restrictions are showing some signs of effectiveness after they were brought in earlier this month, with this shorter lockdown due to end on the 2nd of December.

According to the Telegraph, this could mean a return to the Tier system that would allow a reduced crowd into games in areas of the country with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The government is expected to make this announcement, with as many as 4000 fans allowed into stadiums in Tier 1 areas, 2000 in Tier 2 areas, with the ban on spectators continuing in Tier 3 areas.

As noted by the Telegraph, this could in theory mean the first competitive game with fans since all the way back in March could be Manchester United’s upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

They state, however, that Arsenal’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna the following evening may be more likely due to lower cases in Islington than in Manchester at the moment.

It will of course be a wonderful moment to see supporters cheering their teams on again after a lengthy absence throughout this pandemic, even if it is only reduced crowds for the time being.

With recent positive news on coronavirus vaccines, there is at least growing hope of fully packed grounds again at some point in 2021, though for now we’ll have to hope these measures involving smaller crowds can be done safely.