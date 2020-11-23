‘Good ball player’ – Preston ace joked about Fisher grabbing Paterson’s privates in shock moment now being investigated

Preston’s match-winner against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Tom Barkhuizen, joked about the incident of groping involving Darnell Fisher and Callum Paterson after Saturday afternoon’s match.

As reported by Lancashire Live’s George Hodgson and later confirmed by the Sun, Barkhuizen came out with “Darnell is a good ball player” whilst speaking to the media.

The incident took place during a corner whilst Fisher was tasked with marking Paterson, the full-back first brushed past the Scotsman’s private parts before completely grabbing them.

The Guardian report that the FA are now investigating the matter.

Can't write it. Barky has just come out with the line: "Darnell is a good ball player."#pnefc — George Hodgson (@GHodgsonSport) November 21, 2020

All eyes will be on the Football Association to handle this incident correctly, it goes without saying that this kind of action would be deemed criminal on the streets, so a punishment is needed.

Barkhuizen’s adrenaline was likely pumping at full-time as he scored the winner, but his light-hearted comment should not downplay these actions at all.