As a referee in the Premier League and in Europe, Mark Clattenburg was always ‘box office’ but for the right reasons.

English football have arguably been worse off since he firstly decanted to Saudi Arabia before hanging up the whistle.

However, he didn’t always see eye to eye with managers, and one in particular blamed him for getting the sack.

“He blames me for getting him (Jose Mourinho) the sack at Chelsea,” he said on the From The Horses Mouth podcast, cited by The Sun.

“But I would say it was more all of the results before that, too. He was hard work when he came back from Real Madrid and, well, I got him the sack at Chelsea.

“When he went to Manchester United, he was thinking the same thing – I’m going to get him the sack, so he was always anti-me.”

Mourinho was another who could be said to be box office, and there certainly wasn’t room for both egos on the same football pitch.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League release a statement pushing for more than 4,000 fans at grounds Gary Neville suggests unlevel playing field with Premier League fans set to return to stadiums Man United would be better served by using Pogba in the Gerrard role says Crouch

The Portuguese’s tried and tested method of blaming everyone else for his own failings were obviously going to come to the fore again when it was clear that Chelsea were unable to bring him the success he enjoyed there years previously.

The need to insist that Clattenburg’s decisions were the reason he was ousted is a convenient get out.