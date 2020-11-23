Menu

“Somebody is making profit on my name” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes aim at FIFA in furious Twitter rant

AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken aim at FIFA, both the organisation and the video game, in a series of tweets.

Ibrahimovic, who is known just as much for his eccentric and erratic behaviour off the field just as much as his world-class ability playing on it, has not let us down on Twitter this evening.

Have a look at the two tweets the AC Milan centre-forward sent out, suggesting that he’s not happy with the use of his name and face in the FIFA video game, with the Swede insisting he never gave permission for either to be used.

It might appear as though Ibra is moaning just for the sake of moaning, but there are intricate legalities in play here, especially when it comes to a player as high-profile as marketable as he is.

One thing is for sure, though, it would be a dire shame for any Milan fan, or fan of any club, to purchase a FIFA game and not be able to use one of the greatest strikers of all-time.

Let’s hope all parties are able to find a peaceful solution.

