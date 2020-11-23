“If someone tells me again about contracts, I go really nuts!” Jurgen Klopp launches savage attack at fixture schedule

Wow! Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not held back in his recent criticism of the current fixture congestion which is arguably the main cause behind such an increase in player injuries.

Yesterday’s late Premier League kick-off saw Klopp’s Liverpool thump fellow title contenders Leicester City 3-0, but what should have been a cause for celebration was tainted after boss Klopp launched a brutally honest attack at the current fixture schedule.

The new 2020-21 campaign has seen last season’s five substitutions rule scrapped which has forced managers back to making just three traditional subs.

Whilst not normally a problem, we are not living in usual times and given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players are not only forced to play as many games as usual but in a much more condensed period of time, they’re also required to be sidelined should they test positive for the novel virus, despite often displaying no symptoms.

Domestic football has recently returned after a nonsensical two-week international break saw Europe’s top talent compete in the Nations League.

The recent international break saw players from all clubs suffer a spate of injuries which prompted BBC Sport to assess the damage each club has suffered.

Speaking after his side’s Premier League match last night, Liverpool’s Klopp did not mess around when giving his thoughts on the current fixture congestion to Sky Sports.

It is understood that Klopp’s savage attack was cut from broadcast but the German’s comments have been relayed by leading football writer James Nalton who works for the BBC.

Klopp on Sky: “If you don’t start talking to BT, we are all done. If we keep playing on Wednesday, and Saturday at 12:30, I’m not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players. I know you don’t care, and that’s the problem.” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Klopp: “It was never about us when I’ve spoken about it. It’s about all the players. England players, players who play at the Euros next summer. It’s not just about Liverpool, it’s about all the players out there.” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Klopp: “Yesterday, Pique massive knee injury. Today maybe Saka, I’m not sure, looks like a knee injury – he played all three games for England in the international break.” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Klopp: “Then people tell us we have to rotate. Who? We have offensive players we can rotate. The rest are all kids.” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Klopp: “If someone tells me again about [TV] contracts, I go really nuts. Contracts were not made for a Covid season. We all adapt. We stand here in masks, we adapt. Everything changed but the contract with the broadcasters [who say] – ‘we have this so we keep this’ – What?!” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Klopp’s words echo Solskjaer’s from a few weeks back https://t.co/7dj16Zx5sm — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 22, 2020

Do you agree with the Klopp? – Let us know in the comments.