Image: Error-prone Chelsea ace only Blue pictured without a mask on as squad board flight

Chelsea were pictured boarding the plane to Rennes today – and there was just one player who was snapped not wearing a mask.

The Blues take on the Ligue 1 outfit in the Champions League tomorrow evening knowing that a win will be enough to take them through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Frank Lampard will likely field a strong team, as he has done in the competition to date, which would presumably include clean sheet addict Edouard Mendy.

Mendy was signed from tomorrow’s opponents over the summer transfer window, replacing error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had cost Chelsea one too many times for Lampard to stomach.

Kepa has seemingly made another blunder, even while being on the substitutes bench at Stamford Bridge, as he appears to be the only Chelsea player mask-less as the team prepared to board the plane.

Here’s some snaps that Chelsea shared on their Twitter account, with every player in sight donning a face mask.

However, Thiago Silva then posted a picture of himself preparing to get on the plane, and who’s visible behind him without a mask on? You guessed it – Kepa.

It’s safe to assume that the Spanish international had one on in time before getting on to the plane, but if nothing else, him keeping it off for this stretch of walking was worth it just for this tweet alone…