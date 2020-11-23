Isco tired of life at Real Madrid as Spanish star looks to reignite form ahead of next year’s Euros

Real Madrid midfielder Isco reportedly wants out of the Santiago Bernabéu as Premier League duo Everton and Arsenal remain linked.

Isco, 28, joined Real Madrid in 2013 from domestic rivals Malaga in a transfer which cost Los Blancos £27m, as per Transfermarkt.

The creative midfielder has featured in over 300 matches in all competitions for the La Liga giants and has been directly involved in 105 goals along the way.

According to recent reports though, Real Madrid’s talented Spaniard could be set for a move away from the club he has won 16 trophies with.

There has been murmurs that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to be reignited with Real Madrid’s Isco, however, a recent report from Goal suggested the 61-year-old had no plans to sign Isco.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Spanish outlet Marca who remain adamant that Isco wants out as they look to delve to the specifics.

According to Marca’s report Isco feels like he has achieved all he can with Real Madrid after an impressive trophy haul includes four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

It is understood that the 28-year-old has grown tired of the ‘exhausted cycle’ at Madrid and now feels his time is up, especially after falling out-of-favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Marca also claim that it is Isco’s ambitions to make it into Spain’s national team in time for next year’s Euros, therefore, a move which ‘recovers his status’ could be his only choice.