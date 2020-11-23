Frank Lampard jumps to defence of Chelsea star but moves to dismiss suggestions of “him being my son”

Frank Lampard has hit out in defence of Mason Mount once again – but insists that he does not want to be viewed as the midfielder’s father!

Mount was Chelsea’s most used player throughout his debut campaign with the Blues and has seen his importance and prevalence increase this term – both at club and international level.

At just 21-year-old, you’d think that Mount would only be getting praised for his work for Chelsea and the Three Lions, but for whatever reason, there are a select few who appear intent on muddying his name.

Lampard is not one of them, though. That couldn’t be further from the truth here.

The Chelsea manager once more defended Mount ahead of the Blues’ tussle with Rennes in the Champions League this week – but added “I don’t want to add fuel to the fire of him being my son”, as shown in the video below, with pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV.

Franks response to a reporter asking what his thoughts were on Mason Mount criticism and comparisons to Jack Grealish. First class response from our manager ??? pic.twitter.com/Yub077sZeI — Kai?? (@Havertz_CFC) November 23, 2020

Managers always have favourites within their squad. Mount is one for Lampard, and it’s easy to see why.

Industrious, but creative. Inventive, but in a measured manner. An intelligent presser, but one who is far beyond a work horse. Mount is one of a kind, and those criticising him fail to acknowledge that fact.