Liverpool set incredible new club record after 3-0 win vs Leicester City

Liverpool have set a stunning new record after going an incredible 64 games unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

The Reds beat Leicester City 3-0 last night – an important result in this season’s title race as Leicester had made a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool got the three points, however, with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and an own goal by Jonny Evans helping send last season’s champions joint-top of the table, behind Tottenham only on goal difference.

LFC also made history in the process, going unbeaten for 64 home games in a row for the first time in their history…

64 – Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 64 home games in the top-flight (W53 D11); the longest such run in the club’s history. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ymEcbfp9Wy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2020

This is quite an achievement considering Liverpool have had many great teams in the past, with Jurgen Klopp’s side truly up there with the best to ever play at Anfield.

The Merseyside giants ran away with the title last season and they’ll hope this strong home form can help them in their bid to retain their crown this term.