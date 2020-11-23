Man City set to offer Gabriel Jesus bumper new double-your-money contract

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with striker Gabriel Jesus as the club look to tie the attacker down in an offer which will see the Brazilian double his wages.

Jesus, 23, joined City in 2017 from Brazilian Serie A side Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras in a transfer which cost Pep Guardiola’s side £28.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite often playing second fiddle to experienced forward Sergio Aguero, Jesus has a superb goal involvement record after netting 71 goals and bagging 30 assists in 157 matches in all competitions.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, Jesus is set to become City’s latest big name to open contract talks after Guardiola penned a new two-year deal.

Recent reports also suggested that midfield duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne were both in line for new deals.

However, it could be Jesus who is the biggest winner from his side’s contract talks after it has been suggested the 23-year-old could see his wages doubled overnight.

The Daily Star’s report claims Jesus’ new deal will see the South American earn close to £150,000-per week.