Man United fan-favourite Patrice Evra admits celebrating arch-rivals goal

Former Old Trafford favourite Patrice Evra has admitted that he celebrated Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’s goal after the Brazilian bagged his side’s third in yesterday’s match against Leicester City.

Evra, now retired, spent eight years with United (2006 – 2014) during a spell which saw the Frenchman lift 14 trophies including the Champions League and five Premier League titles.

However, Evra may have found his popularity among the United faithful has suffered a blow after the once great left-back admitted to celebrating arch-rivals Liverpool’s third goal in yesterday’s match against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds hosted fellow title contenders Leicester City in a match which had the potential to have early title implications.

However, the Foxes posed very little threat to the Redmen after a 3-0 dismantling saw Klopp’s side go joint top of the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

First-half goals from Jonny Evans (own-goal) and Diogo Jota saw the Merseyside club cruise into the break 2-0 up but the game was really put to bed when Brazilian front-man Firmino sealed his side’s third in the 86th-minute.

Firmino has been notoriously struggling for form in recent times after the South American has only managed to score three goals in his last 24 Premier League appearances.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after the game, pundit Evra admitted he threw all rivalry out of the window and celebrated the Brazilian’s goal.

“It’s not an excuse when you play for a big club like Liverpool, you need to perform,” Evra told Sky Sports, as quoted by TalkSPORT.

“You need to have two teams, three teams if you want to keep winning the league.

“Jurgen Klopp will be really pleased with his players. To be honest, we were happy.

“Even as a United fan, to be fair, when I saw Firmino score I was quite happy because he’s struggling a lot. He’s a great performer. That’s what I want to see.”



Evra’s comments even took Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones by surprise as he said: “I never thought I’d see it from you, Patrice, celebrating a Liverpool goal.”

Jones’ shock prompted Evra to jokingly reply saying: “I was really surprised – I must be too tired. It’s been a long day.

“That’s why I was celebrating because I thought it was United playing!



“Bobby, what people say about him, it’s ridiculous. It’s just because you have nothing else to talk about sometimes. That’s my feeling.

“You cannot be closer to a goal than he was tonight. Everybody thought the same in that moment, yes 3-0, great and exactly the right goalscorer.

“We were all so happy for him. He was outstanding again.”