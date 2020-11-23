Man United rival Arsenal for transfer of unsettled star who admits “this isn’t what I dreamed of”

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with the Christian Eriksen transfer following recent rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Denmark international left Tottenham for Inter Milan last January but has struggled to settle at the San Siro and show anything like his best form.

Eriksen was a world class performer for much of his Spurs career, and he’d been linked with a number of other top clubs before his move to Inter, who may now be prepared to move him on.

Arsenal have been linked as targeting Eriksen in a possible swap deal involving Granit Xhaka, and now Man Utd are also keen on landing the 28-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils could do with a creative player of this type who can also operate out wide, with the club missing out on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish over the summer.

If Eriksen can get back to his best at Old Trafford, he’d certainly make a fine signing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a much-needed boost.

Discussing his situation recently, Eriksen admitted he was not happy with life at Inter, which surely gives United hope of getting a deal done.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of. All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch,” Eriksen said.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.

“I am concentrating on my football, then when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not.”