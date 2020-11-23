“A matter of urgency” – Former Man Utd ace suggests names to fill important role at Old Trafford following fresh speculation

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed the importance of his old club finally sorting out a director of football for themselves after so much speculation surrounding the position at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are one of very few top sides who still don’t have a sporting director of some kind involved in transfers and recruitment, and Chadwick has suggested some names who could be strong candidates.

Chadwick stressed that he felt this has to be a top priority for United after some poor recent work in the transfer market – something they’ve received heavy criticism for in the press for the last few years.

Everton’s Marcel Brands has been the latest name linked with Man Utd in a recent report from the Sun, and Chadwick feels he could be one of a number of big names suited to the position.

“I think it’s vitally important,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “All the top clubs have a sporting director in there to oversee recruitment, which United have been much criticised about, particularly over the last transfer window.

“There’s been talk of a director of football coming in for I think two years now, with several names linked to the job, but I think it is recognised now as a matter of urgency.

“It’s vitally important they get the right name in or there’s going to be more criticism. I think Marcel Brands from Everton has certainly done a good job in terms of their recruitment … I’m sure Paul Mitchell, who I think is currently at Monaco, could be near the front of the queue, or Edwin van der Sar, or even Gary Neville.

“I think it’s an attractive role so they could get the right name in, but I think it’s an appointment that needs to be made sooner or later, especially with the January transfer window coming up soon.”

When asked if it was important to get a former United player in for the role, Chadwick responded: “It’s important the best candidate gets the job. With an ex-player it helps in terms of the perception of it because they’ve got the fans behind them at the start, which I think helps as we saw with Ole, who was hugely popular around the club. I think that can help a lot in terms of the settling-in period.”