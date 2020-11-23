Although it now appears that Man United’s patience is wearing thin with Paul Pogba, former player turned pundit, Peter Crouch, has offered a solution.

The Frenchman has often flattered to deceive in many games for the Red Devils, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is surely at the point now where he can’t afford to have passengers in his side.

It’s unclear whether the Norwegian would sanction a move away from Old Trafford for the World Cup winner, should there be any interested parties, however, in the meantime, Crouch has suggested moving the player higher up the pitch.

“I’d never given that prospect any consideration, but now I have thought about it, I could actually see him moving up the pitch,” he said in his Daily Mail column.

“He wouldn’t be a 20-goals-a-season striker, by any means, but he has all the qualities to be an outstanding link player.

“I feel Pogba could affect games the way Steven Gerrard used to do when I played with him for Liverpool and England — he’s that good.

“He’s got that star quality about him, you see it when he plays for France.

“I’ve been on the pitch with Pogba and always felt there were two or three gears in reserve that he could easily engage.”

It’s certainly an interesting point of view and is perhaps worthy of further discussion.

On his day, there’s little doubt that Pogba is a world class exponent, the issue has been that he doesn’t have those days too often.

Moving the squad around to accommodate him ultimately means someone else loses their place, and dressing room equilibrium at this point has to be paramount for Solskjaer.