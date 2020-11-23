Manchester United monitoring two RB Leipzig stars

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig duo Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

Upamecano, 22, joined RB Leipzig in 2017 from RB Salzburg in a transfer which cost the Bundesliga side just £9m.

Elsewhere, Sabitzer, 26, teamed-up with Julian Nagelsmann’s side in 2014 from Rapid Vienna in a transfer worth just £1.8m.

Both players have seen their stock undergo a huge rise in recent times, especially after the pair played a major role in RB Leipzig’s hugely successful campaign last season which saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals.

However, despite the duo being with their Bundesliga side for nearly a decade combined, the pair could be set for transfers to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

According to leading football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Red Devils are casting a close eye over both players as the club continues to look for the top talents to add to their ranks.

Re: Upamecano Will leave RB Leipzig next summer.

Bayern interested, but have to wait on Alaba.

Liverpool, Man UTD and Man City following him closely — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) November 22, 2020

Alaba could be the major player in the “winter-window”. Bayern could still agree a contract, but any club would love this great player Also be aware of RB Leipzig’s midfielder Sabitzer. Understand Man UTD following him closely.

A very efficient and dynamic player https://t.co/qkUK5i7c1N — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) November 22, 2020

Upamecano has been linked with a move to United for quite some-time now which were recently intensified after the defender ‘liked’ a social media post linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Aage Fjortoft’s claims that the Reds’ hierarchy are also keen on Upamecano’s team-mate, Sabitzer, come somewhat out of the blue.

Sabitzer has featured in nearly 200 matches in all competitions for RB Leipzig and has been directly involved in an impressive 81 goals.

However, given the Reds’ recent recruitment of midfielder Donny van de Beek in the summer for £39m from Ajax (Sky Sports), Solskjaer’s pursuit of another dynamic middle-man could signal the end of the road for Paul Pogba.