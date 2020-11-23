Menu

Manchester United monitoring two RB Leipzig stars

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig duo Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

READ MORE: PSG rival Manchester United for potential €100million transfer

Upamecano, 22, joined RB Leipzig in 2017 from RB Salzburg in a transfer which cost the Bundesliga side just £9m.

Elsewhere, Sabitzer, 26, teamed-up with Julian Nagelsmann’s side in 2014 from Rapid Vienna in a transfer worth just £1.8m.

Both players have seen their stock undergo a huge rise in recent times, especially after the pair played a major role in RB Leipzig’s hugely successful campaign last season which saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals.

However, despite the duo being with their Bundesliga side for nearly a decade combined, the pair could be set for transfers to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

According to leading football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Red Devils are casting a close eye over both players as the club continues to look for the top talents to add to their ranks.

Upamecano has been linked with a move to United for quite some-time now which were recently intensified after the defender ‘liked’ a social media post linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Aage Fjortoft’s claims that the Reds’ hierarchy are also keen on Upamecano’s team-mate, Sabitzer, come somewhat out of the blue.

Sabitzer has featured in nearly 200 matches in all competitions for RB Leipzig and has been directly involved in an impressive 81 goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville explains Manchester City’s surprise recent decline
PSG rival Manchester United for potential €100million transfer
Man United star’s uncle lands £12,000 after betting on him to play for England when he was just 14-years-old

However, given the Reds’ recent recruitment of midfielder Donny van de Beek in the summer for £39m from Ajax (Sky Sports), Solskjaer’s pursuit of another dynamic middle-man could signal the end of the road for Paul Pogba.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Donny van de Beek Marcel Sabitzer Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.