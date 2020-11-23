Chelsea star responds to Frank Lampard’s “triple stepovers” comment in Blues’ pre-match presser

Mason Mount has responded to Frank Lampard’s claims as to why some don’t see him as a fashionable footballer.

Mount, who played under Lampard during his managerial debut campaign at Derby County, was brought back to Chelsea with the Blues legend, making more appearances over the course of the season than any other player at the club.

His importance, both for Chelsea and England, cannot be overstated, with both Lampard and Gareth Southgate clearly being huge fans of the midfielder, who is renown for his diligent work in the middle of the park.

As reported by Football 365, Lampard suggested that criticism for Mount could be because he doesn’t do “triple stepovers or flicks over the back of his head”, as you seemingly have to do nowadays in order to be idolised by fans on social media.

Also speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Rennes in the Champions League this week, Mount is quoted by Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella responding to his manager’s comments:

“In the academy I did tricks and flicks but I learned in the Championship that it doesn’t always come off. My priority is to move the ball quickly. The ball always moves more quickly than you do.”

Mount has clearly adapted to life in the professional game, as you have to do so in order to make the step up from youth level. It’s because he’s gained this experience that he is now as accomplished a player as he is now, even at his tender age.