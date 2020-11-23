Tottenham rival Manchester United for potential centre-back transfer

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Villarreal defender and rumoured Manchester United target Pau Torres.

The 23-year-old has shone in La Liga and could soon make sense as a signing for a number of top clubs, with Man Utd recently linked as admirers of his in a report from ESPN.

The Red Devils have a shortage of quality at centre-back and could definitely do with a signing like Torres, though it seems Tottenham are now also pursuing a deal, according to Don Balon.

Jose Mourinho is putting together a strong side at Spurs, with the north Londoners currently top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Torres could be another useful addition to this squad, with the Spain international perhaps likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Davinson Sanchez, or Eric Dier, who has dropped into defence from midfield at times this season.

It would be interesting to see Torres in the Premier League, but it’s hard to know at this point if he’d favour a move to United or Tottenham if they both came calling.