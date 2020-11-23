Once Nicolas Pepe had been name-checked in Mikel Arteta’s post-match press conference after Arsenal had drawn 0-0 at Leeds, there was only ever going to be one way back into the team for the Frenchman; a full and unequivocal apology.

Pepe, thankfully for all concerned, appears to have realised the error of his ways.

After being sent off at Elland Road because of an off the ball headbutt, missed by the officials, but picked up by the cameras and ultimately resulting in his red card, the wide man was quick to try and get back in his manager’s good books.