When you’re at the very top of your profession, it goes without saying that you want to look the part, but arguably you’re judged on how good you are at the job rather than how polished you look.

Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, was certainly at the top of the tree in terms of how well he officiated both domestically and in Europe.

However, when at home his wife seemed to be more concerned with his appearance according to The Sun, telling him he was looking old.

That ensured he endured two hair transplants, and the pictures make for painful viewing.

Photos courtesy of Medical Hair Restoration Clinic