Menu

Premier League fans hit with strict restrictions ahead of stadium return

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Premier League fans are set to return to stadiums – but with strict rules in force over what they’re allowed to do, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

As mentioned in the report, the much-awaited news finally came today, that at the end of the current UK lockdown period, football fans will be allowed to return to stadiums for the first time since March.

MORE: Fans could return to Premier League grounds as early as next week

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for, but if this Daily Mail report is anything to go by, we’re still a long way away from matchday normality.

The Daily Mail report that singing, shouting and drinking alcohol will all be banned when fans return to stadiums, meaning that they’ll essentially be real-life versions of the cardboard cut-outs that were there prior.

More Stories / Latest News
‘He was always anti-me’ – Mark Clattenburg reveals the manager who blamed him for getting the sack
Premier League release a statement pushing for more than 4,000 fans at grounds
Gary Neville suggests unlevel playing field with Premier League fans set to return to stadiums

Jokes aside, it’s all to help slow the spread of coronavirus, with the vaccine cavalry now just on the horizon. Though, it doesn’t mean that we can’t bemoan the absence of normality, as we have been for months now!

More Stories Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.