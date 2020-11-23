Menu

Premier League trio one win away from Champions League knockouts

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Three Premier League teams are just one win away from the Champions League knockout stages, with qualification possible over the next two days.

The Premier League had a forgettable year on the European stage last time around, having dominated the year prior.

Where there was previously Liverpool and Tottenham competing in the Champions League final and Chelsea and Arsenal battling it out in the Europa League, there wasn’t a single team in either final last time around, with none in the final four of the Champions League.

MORE: Chelsea star responds to Frank Lampard’s “triple stepovers” comment in Blues’ pre-match presser

They will be looking to put it right, with Man City (Olympiacos, A), Liverpool (Atalanta, H) and Chelsea (Rennes, A) all on the cusp of progressing to the knockout stages, one step closer to glory.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Dele Alli caught on camera making incredible cricket catch at Tottenham training centre
Chelsea star responds to Frank Lampard’s “triple stepovers” comment in Blues’ pre-match presser
Man City roasted by these fans after government announcement as ‘Etihad’ trends on Twitter

Pep Guardiola in particular will be hoping that this year’s Champions League is a successful one for him. His failure to compete on the European stage has been a major (and probably the only) failure in his time at the Etihad.

As for Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp, a Champions League run is always the expectation.

More Stories Frank Lampard Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.