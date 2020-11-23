Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly emerging as contenders to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been superbly prolific in recent times, scoring 31 goals in just 30 appearances for Dortmund, following a similarly impressive record of 29 goals in 27 games for previous club Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland clearly seems to be on his way to becoming one of the best forwards in world football, so it’s unsurprising to see Don Balon linking him as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

The report explains that PSG seem concerned about their prospects of tying Mbappe down to a new contract, and that the €100million-rated Haaland could be targeted if the Frenchman leaves.

Don Balon also claim Man Utd had looked in a strong position to sign the 20-year-old, but he could now snub a move to Old Trafford in favour of a switch to the Parc des Princes.

United will no doubt be disappointed if that happens, as they’ll surely soon need a top signing up front due to the age of recent signing Edinson Cavani and the loss of form of Anthony Martial.