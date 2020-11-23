Before his 2009 switch to Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed playing alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville for Manchester United.

The story behind the way in which the Portuguese came to be bought has gone down in Old Trafford folklore, and it’s fair to say that he certainly fulfilled the promise that had the Red Devils interested in the first place.

Now, however, Ronaldo will be in direct competition off the pitch with both Neville and Giggs, thanks to their ownership of Hotel Football, the hotel that sits directly outside Man United’s famous ground.

That’s because he is planning to open his own hotel in the city where he used to ply his trade.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ronaldo has been given permission to build his in the city’s Northern Quarter.

The outlet go on to say that the 11-storey building will have 150 rooms, a ground-floor lounge bar and a roof terrace for guest and public use, and will be ‘four star-plus.’

It sounds a little more salubrious than Hotel Football on the face of it, but then you wouldn’t expect anything else from a man who wants to be the best in everything he does.