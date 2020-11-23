Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists youngster “wants to stay at Manchester United” despite game-time constraints

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to stay at the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

Henderson enjoyed a successful stint out on loan at Sheffield United, which prompted his parent club to bring him back over the summer and keep him around to compete with David De Gea.

It’s safe to say it’s proven to be a wise decision from Solskjaer, with De Gea upping his performance level with Henderson breathing down his neck. Though, that has been to the detriment of the young Englishman.

Henderson is firmly second choice at Old Trafford, with cup games his only opportunity to feature.

As reported by Sky Sports, Solskjaer was questioned as to whether or not Henderson, who the report mentions has been linked with a loan move away from Manchester, will start in the Champions League tomorrow, with him potentially then having just one other cup game to play in before 2021.

Solskjaer is quoted by Sky Sports saying:

“Dean wants to stay at Manchester United and play for Manchester United.”

“I can’t see the logic in him playing only one game before Christmas. Do you know how many games we’ve got? So I disagree completely that Tuesday could be make or break for Dean.”

“He has come back in, he is training really well, he is maturing. He is training with, for me, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has got potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

“It’s a great competition between them, so I don’t buy that argument that it is a make or break for him.”

He may well be right in saying that Henderson wants to stick around at Old Trafford – but for how long?

The longer he spends playing second fiddle to De Gea, while possessing the talent to be a future England number one, the more likely it is that he will be forced to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.