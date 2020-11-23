Solskjaer offers update on Paul Pogba’s fitness ahead of Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘hopes’ to have Paul Pogba ‘available’ for the side’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow night.

After playing in all but 35 minutes of France’s three matches during the international break, Pogba was left out of the matchday squad for the controversial 1-0 win against West Brom with a ‘knock’.

Solskjaer stated that the central midfielder training this morning, adding that the club will make a decision on Pogba when everyone reports tomorrow.

The pressure is on the Red Devils to make a statement in their second encounter against Istanbul, after they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat last time out, Pogba played under 30 minutes as substitute in that tie.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say in regards to team news:

“We hope he’s going to be available, he trained this morning, we’ll see if there’s any reaction when we report tomorrow.”

“Still, Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out, Jesse (Lingard) is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case (Covid-19).”

“There’s one or two little things that we need to look at in the morning but hopefully everyone else is available.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that Luke Shaw and Phil Jones remain sidelined, whilst also breaking the news that out-of-favour attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after being in contact with someone that has tested positive for Covid-19.

Pogba has endured a difficult start to the season, with unflattering performances for France keeping the eyes fixed on the midfielder even during the break.

The man that became the world’s most expensive player when United re-signed him in the summer of 2016 is playing a lesser role in favour of Solskjaer offering more stability with a defensive-midfield pairing, whilst Bruno Fernandes continues to impress as the side’s primary creator.