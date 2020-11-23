Stunning stat from Man United youngster suggests future is very bright

Manchester United youngster Arnau Puigmal has been directly involved in a whopping seven goals in just three games in the Premier League 2.

Puigmal, 19, joined United’s youth academy in 2017 from Spanish side Espanyol for an undisclosed fee, as per Transfermarkt.

The Spanish youngster who can operate as a centre midfielder but more shockingly as a right-back is turning heads all around the youth leagues after his promotion to the Reds’ under-23 side in 2019.

Since establishing himself as an under-23s regular, the 19-year-old has racked up a hugely impressive 12 direct goal contributions in just 21 appearances.

Puigmal’s latest run of form has seen the youngster score five and assist another two in his last three Premier League 2 appearances.

The talented playmaker’s last three domestic matches has seen him face-off against Arsenal’s under-23s, Brighton’s under-23s and Spurs’ under-23s.

Most notably, the Spanish teenager scored a stunning free-kick against the Gunners’ youth side during a match which saw him go on to bag a brace.

United’s under-23s current form with the help of Puigmal has seen them win three of their last three matches meaning they now sit fifth in the Premier League 2 table and have a game in hand.