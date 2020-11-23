Menu

Man City roasted by these fans after government announcement as ‘Etihad’ trends on Twitter

Manchester City
A lot of fans on Twitter are saying the same thing after news that fans will be allowed back at football grounds from the start of December.

As reported by the BBC, up to 4000 supporters will be allowed to return to stadiums on match days, depending on the tier level in the area the stadium resides.

Though that may not seem like a lot, with the Emirates, Old Trafford and more being able to enforce social distancing with far greater numbers, you have to take into consideration person-to-person contact on the concourses and local stations.

MORE: Fans could return to Premier League grounds as early as next week

One club who will be licking their lips at the prospect of having 4000 through the door are Manchester City, who only had a comparable figure within the confines of the Etihad pre-COVID.

That’s what some fans were saying after this news broke, anyway, with ‘Etihad’ trending on Twitter. Here’s some of the best way that rival supporters used the (brilliant) news to have a cheeky dig at City.

