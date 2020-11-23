Tottenham announce considerable financial losses as coronavirus pandemic takes toll

As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham have announced a hefty loss for the previous financial year, with the pandemic taking it’s toll.

Spurs, who currently sit on the top of the Premier League table, departed White Hart Lane to begin a new era at their new 60,000 seater stadium last campaign.

They clearly deemed the financial climate favourable to do so at the time, but Daniel Levy could not have anticipated what has happened over the bulk of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic was always going to have a hugely negative effect on football clubs across the board, with fans not being allowed into stadiums with restrictions in force.

As Sky Sports report, Tottenham have now revealed the extent of the damage, with £63.9M losses being recorded for the previous financial year, compared with a £68.6M profit the year prior.

They’re certainly not the only club who will have been negatively impacted by coronavirus, but nonetheless, it’s pretty rotten news for Daniel Levy and his pockets.