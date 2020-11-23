Menu

Tottenham announce considerable financial losses as coronavirus pandemic takes toll

Tottenham FC
Posted by

As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham have announced a hefty loss for the previous financial year, with the pandemic taking it’s toll.

Spurs, who currently sit on the top of the Premier League table, departed White Hart Lane to begin a new era at their new 60,000 seater stadium last campaign.

They clearly deemed the financial climate favourable to do so at the time, but Daniel Levy could not have anticipated what has happened over the bulk of 2020.

MORE: Video: Dele Alli caught on camera making incredible cricket catch at Tottenham training centre

The coronavirus pandemic was always going to have a hugely negative effect on football clubs across the board, with fans not being allowed into stadiums with restrictions in force.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Arsenal star on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘lacking confidence’ and side’s troubled ‘creativity’
Premier League trio one win away from Champions League knockouts
Video: Dele Alli caught on camera making incredible cricket catch at Tottenham training centre

As Sky Sports report, Tottenham have now revealed the extent of the damage, with £63.9M losses being recorded for the previous financial year, compared with a £68.6M profit the year prior.

They’re certainly not the only club who will have been negatively impacted by coronavirus, but nonetheless, it’s pretty rotten news for Daniel Levy and his pockets.

More Stories daniel levy Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.