Video: Dele Alli caught on camera making incredible cricket catch at Tottenham training centre

Exiled Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has clearly been keeping busy during his time on the fringes, but not in the way that you might expect.

Alli has found game-time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship, with, for whatever reason, The Special One clearly not deeming the former England international worthy of a spot in the side.

Spurs have been on the up in Alli’s absence, which is no fair reflection on his quality, rather other key players have stepped up their game, but there would simply be no justification for bringing him back into the fold at someone’s expense.

Not to worry, though. If Alli’s football career is to fall to pieces, it looks as though he would have a prosperous future ahead of him in another sport – cricket.

Alli shared a video of him playing cricket with some of his Spurs teammates, with the midfielder bouncing the ball off his heel and into his hand, which would not be legal in an ordinary cricket game, but considering the tekkers involved in pulling it off, we can let that slide.