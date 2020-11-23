Video: Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour rounds off wonderful team move with lovely first-time finish for Under-23s vs Man City

In the 48th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League 2 tie against Manchester City, promising midfielder Billy Gilmour stepped up his injury return by pulling a goal back for the Blues.

After some brilliant team play by the west London outfit’s Under-23s side, striker George Nunn laid the ball off to Gilmour on the edge of the box.

The 19-year-old showed his brilliant quality and cool composure as he curled the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish in the encounter that ended 2-2.

Gilmour played the entire 90 minutes as he continues to step up his return from the knee injury that sidelined him for around four months.

Class finish from Gilmour, we moveeee. pic.twitter.com/bbqlPa4CK8 — Yahya (@CFCYahya) November 22, 2020

Pictures from Chelsea TV.

Gilmour made his official return to action for Scotland’s Under-21s in the international break, but that outing ended in a nightmare, with the midfielder sent off.

The Scotsman started and played 60 minutes for the Blues’ youngsters in their EFL Trophy defeat to Bristol Rovers on Wednesday night as well.

Chelsea have looked solid as of late but with Premier League and Champions League fixtures coming thick and fast, Frank Lampard now has the option of offering a key starter a rest with Gilmour returning.