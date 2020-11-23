It’s implementation was controversial, and some 18 months or so after VAR was introduced into the Premier League, one pundit has called for its immediate removal.

TalkSPORT’s Adrian Durham made an impassioned speech about just how poorly the technology and those associated with it have performed, and his belief was clearly that it hasn’t enhanced the game in any way, shape or form.

It’s certainly taken something out of the game, and where marginal decisions have been concerned, has left a sour taste in the mouth for many.

There are unlikely to be many who’ll disagree with Durham on this one.