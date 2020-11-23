Video: Man United new boy Facundo Pellistri’s brilliant wing-play assists fine header from Shola Shoretire for Under-23s vs Spurs

Manchester United summer recruit Facundo Pellistri played the key role as the Red Devils’ Under-23s side took the lead against Tottenham Hotspur in yesterday’s 4-2 win.
In the 13th minute of the Premier League 2 encounter, Pellistri beat his man with some tidy dribbling to get down the line before firing a cross into the box.
Shola Shoretire, United’s highly-rated 16-year-old who signed a professional contract back in March, hammered the ball into the back of the net with a bullet header.
This moment turned out to be much better for Uruguayan Pellistri than his first taste of English football against Everton at Under-23s level, when the ace was clattered after displaying some tidy footwork.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only named the ace in the matchday squad once – the tie against Paris Saint-Germain – with United’s attackers inconsistent, fans will be hoping Pellistri gets a chance soon.