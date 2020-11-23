(Video) Troy Deeney gives honest assessment of current state of officiating

Watford striker Troy Deeney has given an honest assessment of what he believes to be deep rooted ‘big club’ officiating bias.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT earlier today, Deeney was reflecting on the VAR drama fans watched unfold at Old Trafford when Manchester United took on West Brom over the weekend.

United’s match against the Baggies saw a penalty decision in favour of Slavan Bilic’s men be overturned with the Reds awarded a spot-kick of their own moments later which was upheld.

Deeney believes that the human element of VAR is responsible for the bigger clubs being favoured in situations which could see a decision go either way.