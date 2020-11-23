How Hakim Ziyech almost saved 400,000 FPL managers from misery during Chelsea’s win over Newcastle

Hakim Ziyech’s goal-contributing run may have come to an end against Newcastle at the weekend – but that was through no fault of his own!

Ziyech made his first Premier League start away to Burnley a few weeks back, notching a goal and an assist at Turf Moor. He followed it up with a brace of assists against Sheffield United before the international break.

Clearly it left FPL managers impressed, with the game’s Twitter account revealing that 400,000 drafted in the Moroccan after his performances for Chelsea in the weeks prior to the break.

Ziyech ??

Unfortunately for all 400,000 of them, Ziyech was unable to produce a direct goal contribution during Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the weekend.

Not that he didn’t try, though…

Have a look at this gorgeous delivery that Ziyech flung into the Newcastle box in the first-half of the contest. It was a peach, straight onto the head of Tammy Abraham, but the striker couldn’t convert.

It’ll definitely be worth keeping the faith with the winger going forward. If he’s going to be delivering crosses of that calibre on a weekly basis, the assists are going to pile up, no doubt.