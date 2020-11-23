Manchester United head into a crucial part of their season, with the next six weeks or so until the end of the year setting the tone for the second half of the campaign.

The Red Devils will be under no illusions as to what’s required, and that starts with their Champions League appointment on Tuesday night against Istanbul Besaksehir.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can ill-afford another reverse against the Turkish outfit, and to that end he needs all of his big names to step up.

That includes Anthony Martial, whom the Norwegian sent a timely message to on Monday.

“Anthony showed he made big strides last season, now it’s time again to make even bigger strides and to develop more,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He scored 23 goals last season, which was a big return. He took big strides towards becoming the striker he can be.

“Every season is a challenge and you cannot rest on your laurels at Man United. There are demands on every position.

“We want Anthony to kick on. For France against Portugal he showed his qualities as a centre-forward getting into positions but Rui Patricio made a few good saves and that might have affected Anthony’s confidence.

“His conversion rate has always been good, but at the moment keepers have made good saves against him.”

Whether it’s a confidence related issue or otherwise, the Frenchman is paid to put the ball in the back of the net, and two goals by this stage of the 2020/21 season is the poorest of returns.

Indeed, continued labouring in front of goal gives Solskjaer the perfect opportunity to take Martial out of the firing line.

If he can rediscover his form from last season then there’s no reason why United can’t once again see a mid-season resurgence, however, he’s running out of time to make the right impression.