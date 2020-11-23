Government ruling over fans return to stadiums could be snubbed by some Premier League clubs

Premier League clubs could choose to reject the opportunity to allow fans back into stadiums, according to the Daily Mail.

While the news that fans can return for the first time since March will have been met by delight across the board, the Daily Mail suggest that it’s not overwhelmingly positive news for Premier League clubs.

As stated in the report, the maximum amount of fans that clubs will be permitted to allow entrance to the stadium in every area is 4000, which in some cases, as per the Daily Mail, will not even cover operational costs.

Considering how much of a financial hit clubs have taken over the past eight months, some, especially towards the bottom of the table, probably can’t afford to lose any more cash.

While they would ideally like to welcome their fans back into stadiums with open arms, it might make more financial sense for them to wait for the vaccinations to land in the UK.