Ajax line-up surprise January move for Crystal Palace defender

Popular Dutch side Ajax are reportedly lining-up a surprise January swoop for Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt whose contract expires next summer.

Van Aanholt, 30, joined Palace from Sunderland in 2017 in a transfer which cost the Eagles £9.45m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the Dutchman’s arrival in London three-years ago, van Aanholt has featured in 115 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 19 goals.

Despite becoming one of the Premier League’s most reliable full-backs, van Aanholt’s time with Palace could be coming to an end.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the 30-year-old, who is fast approaching the end of his contract which expires next summer, is being eyed a January target by Ajax.

Football Insider claim that Ajax are weighing up Palace’s van Aanholt as a potential replacement for current left-back Nicolás Tagliafico.

It is understood that Palace have been trying to tie van Aanholt down to a new contract but talks have failed to prove successful with the Dutchman soon available to talk to foreign clubs and agree a pre-contract.

