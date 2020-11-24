“Our best creative player” – Wright urges Arteta to use this Arsenal player more, and it’s not Ozil

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised the performance of youngster Bukayo Saka when he came off the bench for the Gunners in their 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

The former Arsenal striker hailed Saka as the team’s best creative player when he came on, suggesting he needs to be given more opportunities by manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal fans could be forgiven for thinking that Wright was talking about a more experienced and proven playmaker in Mesut Ozil, but he’s been surprisingly left out of Arteta’s Premier League squad this season.

That puts a lot of pressure on young players like Saka, but most Gooners would probably also agree that the 19-year-old would definitely be in the team on merit.

The teenager has been a revelation since becoming a regular for Arsenal last season, showing his quality either as an attacking midfielder or as a wing-back.

Discussing Saka on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Wright said: “He (Saka)’s come off the bench and was arguably our best creative player that we had on the pitch.

“As time goes on he’ll learn he could have maybe taken that a bit quicker but it was a chance that if Arsenal could have won the game with that you’d have said we got away with one.

“Hopefully he’s not too bad with the injury because we need him. You can see that. We need that guy.”