According to Norwegian outlet VG, Arsenal remain interested in Sander Berge after missing out on the midfielder’s signing to Sheffield United in January.

As per the Telegraph, Sheffield parted with £22m to sign Berge from Belgian outfit Genk, making the industrious Norwegian their club-record signing.

VG believe that it’s only a matter of time before Berge may move on to a big club, especially if Chris Wilder’s side are relegated come the end of the season.

They also remind readers about Jurgen Klopp’s flattering words about the ace, which came after Berge impressed for Genk against Liverpool during the group stages of last season’s Champions League.

Berge now seems to have settled into the Premier League, unfortunately, his impact appears to be one of few bright sparks for the Blades so far this season.

Here’s what Wilder told VG on the talented midfielder:

“We understand that. The £ 20 million we paid for Sander is not a big deal for a player like him. It felt great for us, because we have not been in that market for 25 years, but now it is nothing.”

“Sander was a fantastic signing for us. We want him to grow with us, but we understand that the big clubs are interested when he performs so well.”

“That means we, and Sander, are doing something right.”

Wilder added that the ‘complete’ midfielder has been their best player so far this season:

“I just have to say it: Sander has been unique. He is the one who has stood out for us.”

“He is a complete midfielder. He can play as 8s and as 6s. He can play in different formations. The wonderful thing about Sander is his attitude.”

“He could say that he wants to play one place and no other, but he sees no disadvantage in being versatile.”

“Complete midfielders are like that. Look at Jordan Henderson (FWA’s Footballer of the Year last term).”

“Sander should gain enormous confidence that he can play so well in various positions in the Premier League.”

“People judged Sander when we signed him. They expected everything to happen immediately. There were some harsh opinions about him.”

“People thought he would not be a success in the Premier League, but he has turned it upside down. Sander has been our best player this season.”

Berge made 14 Premier League appearances after joining last season, with all but one of which coming as a defensive midfielder at the base of Sheffield’s organised system.

However, this term has seen Berge flourish in more of a box-to-box role, with seven of the talent’s nine top-flight appearances this season coming in this kind of role.

With solid displays against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, Berge’s stock looks set to continue to rise, even if the Blades remain at the foot of the table.