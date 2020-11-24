Atalanta clearly aren’t scarred by Liverpool thumping as ace admits being gutted at injury to Liverpool star

Atalanta are quickly going down as one of the favourite teams for the neutral to watch and it’s easy to see why.

They play a fearless attacking style that usually results in plenty of goals, but that will occasionally come back to bite them like they found out against Liverpool.

They went down 5-0 in their first Champions League meeting earlier in the campaign so they could be forgiven for simply hoping to get through the return clash tomorrow night unscathed.

The reality is that it sounds like the entire team is excited to see if they can learn and improve from that initial thumping, so it’s an admirable attitude to have.

You would think they might be relieved to see Jurgen Klopp’s side going into the game without a few key players, but it actually sounds like they were hoping for another chance to test themselves against the best.

Football Italia picked up on some comments from Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, and he’s gutted that Trent Alexander Arnold won’t be playing:

“It’s one of the best games a player can play. We’ve learned a lot from the first-leg, we face a very strong team.

“Wingers will be crucial, I am looking forward to face Liverpool. I’d like to score tomorrow as I did against Everton to come full circle.

“It’s a pity [Trent] Alexander-Arnold won’t play. He is one of the best fullbacks in the world, we’ll need to be compact tomorrow.”

It looks like they’ll come to Liverpool with the intention of taking the game to them, so it should be another excellent watch.