Barcelona and AC Milan set to go head-to-head in transfer battle to sign Hoffenheim defender

Barcelona and AC Milan have been alerted to the contract situation of Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Bogarde, an 18-year-old Dutchman, has made just the one Bundesliga appearance, but his lack of experience at the top level hasn’t put Barca or Milan off, as per Di Marzio.

His report claims that both clubs are interested in signing the centre-back, whose contract with Hoffenheim is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

If he is unable to agree an extension with his current employers, either Barcelona or Milan would be able to agree a pre-contract deal with him in January before signing him for free in the summer.

Alternatively, Hoffenheim could be tempted to cash-in and sell Bogarde on the cheap, rather than running the risk of losing him without receiving a penny in return.

In either instance, Barca, Milan, or any other interested party, get their man. It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops as the January transfer window approaches.

It’s difficult to imagine they’ll be the only two keeping an eye on the situation…