Champions League record could be set this evening and would likely never be broken

The Champions League is the most coveted and illustrious club competition on the planet – so any history made in the competition is worth coverage.

It’s the prize that every club team in Europe dreams of winning, with the best in the world taking to the field season after season to contest who will be the victor and etch their names into the hall of fame of their respective clubs.

Last year, it was Bayern Munich who, once again, reigned supreme in Europe. History could be made by another German tonight, too, but he resides across the country at Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by Goal on Twitter, if Youssoufa Moukoko makes an appearance for the Bundesliga giants this evening, he will be the youngest player ever to feature in the Champions League.

Youssoufa Moukoko is in Borussia Dortmund’s squad to face Club Brugge tonight. If he plays, he would become the youngest player in #UCL history ? pic.twitter.com/5bJdJuNiFK — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

Moukoko is just 16 years and four days old, and is included in Dortmund’s squad for their contest with Club Brugge tonight. He already recently became the youngest Bundesliga player ever – and now looks set to take that one step further.

You have to think that this will be a record that will never be broken – he’s only just turned 16.

He appears to have an incredibly bright future ahead of him – and that will be to the benefit of both Dortmund, the German National Team and whoever his future employers may be.