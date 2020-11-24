Mason Mount responds to praise from Chelsea great on Twitter in wake of pinpoint assist vs Rennes

Mason Mount has responded to the praise he received from former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas during the Blues’ win over Rennes.

Chelsea headed into the contest knowing that they would progress into the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition with a victory over the Ligue 1 outfit.

Frank Lampard’s men, largely thanks to a late winner by Olivier Giroud, secured all three points on the night, but a man who impressed again for the West London giants was academy product Mount.

Mount played an inch-perfect pass to assist Callum Hudson-Odoi for the opening goal, with former Blue Cesc Fabregas taking to Twitter to praise the England international.

After the game, Mount responded, sharing the love with the Spaniard.

Thanks magician, been watching your assists ?? https://t.co/ViirurGAuY — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) November 24, 2020

Mount’s pass was certainly Fabregas-esque. From deep, finding a runner in behind. Chelsea signed Jorginho to fill the void left by the now Monaco man, but they may have a home-grown version of their own.