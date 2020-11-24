Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted he assessed his options during the summer transfer window but that he’s now happy with his role in Frank Lampard’s side.

The Germany international suffered a loss of form towards the end of last season, which resulted in him missing some games at the start of this campaign.

However, Rudiger ended up staying put at Chelsea and is now back in the team on a more regular basis, showing some improved form for the Blues to give them a real boost at the back.

Defence had been an area of real concern for Chelsea, who had the worst goals-against record in the top half of the Premier League last season, but they now look a lot more solid.

Much of that has been the influence of new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, but Rudiger’s improvement is also a real boost, so CFC fans will be pleased to hear him saying he’s now happy to remain at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m satisfied with how the situation has developed in the past weeks,” Rudiger told German outlet SID, as translated by the Metro.

“Now I see myself as a permanent part of the team.

“I had a tough time, so I also checked other transfer options but I received positive signals from the coaching team.”