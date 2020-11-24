Borussia Dortmund rival Arsenal for potential transfer of Serie A playmaker

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has had a difficult time since moving to Inter last January, despite previously being a world class performer during his time at former club Tottenham.

Eriksen’s future at the San Siro now looks in doubt, and TMW report that Dortmund are considering a move for him amid uncertainty over his current situation.

This could be bad news for Arsenal, who are also said to be eyeing Eriksen in a potential swap deal involving Granit Xhaka, according to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Calcionews24.

The Gunners could do with a creative player in their midfield after struggling for goals so far this season, with Mikel Arteta rather bizarrely leaving Mesut Ozil out of his Premier League squad.

Eriksen may well be more tempted by a move to Dortmund at the moment, however, with the Bundesliga giants looking a team on the up as Lucien Favre puts an exciting young side together containing attacking talents like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Eriksen could fit in well into Dortmund’s style of play, though he may well also feel that a return to the Premier League would be the best thing to revive his career.