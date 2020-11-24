Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs willing to bid for the transfer of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The talented 21-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect after catching the eye in La Liga, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League at some point.

According to La Razon, the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool are both said to be prepared to make offers for Chukwueze as he’s also targeted by Real Madrid.

The report adds that Chukwueze will most likely leave for his release clause fee, which is €80million – not exactly crazy money for the clubs mentioned.

It remains to be seen if these Premier League giants can persuade Chukwueze to move to England instead of staying in Spanish football, but both these sides would surely benefit from his arrival.

The Nigeria international looks badly needed at Old Trafford in particular, with United short of quality out wide after the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James have fallen out of favour after a lack of impact in the side.

Liverpool are probably less desperate for new signings in attack, but Chukwueze looks an outstanding young talent who could give Jurgen Klopp more options up front and the prospect of a long-term replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the future.