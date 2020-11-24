“Makes me laugh” – Antonio Conte dismisses idea of Real Madrid crisis ahead of Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid have multiple injury problems ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Inter Milan – but Antonio Conte is showing them no sympathy.

Los Blancos bounced back in the Champions League last time out, defeating Inter in what was arguably the game of the competition so far.

However, after a ropey start to their group campaign, they cannot afford to lose at the San Siro tomorrow night.

Unfortunately for Zinedine Zidane, he’s without several key players for the game, including Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Antonio Conte, though, does not seem keen on entertaining the fact that it could be a handicap for Real Madrid.

He’s quoted by the Daily Mail speaking in his pre-match press conference:

“I don’t think Madrid can cry about their losses.”

“They have a team with many good players. The fact that the newspapers talk about Madrid’s absences makes me laugh.”

Conte is clearly not keen on allowing Zidane any excuses, should he be unsuccessful in getting a result in the San Siro.

He’s not wrong in saying they have one of the most star-studded squads on the planet, so a couple of injuries, even to key players, is far from a crisis.