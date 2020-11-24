Menu

“Could whip a concrete block” – These Man United fans are delighted with a key aspect of summer signing’s game against Basaksehir tonight

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was always going to take some time for Alex Telles to settle in after his late move from Porto, but it’s taken even longer than expected after Covid-19 complications in recent weeks.

He’s finally starting to make it into the team and it’s clear to see that his delivery into the box is going to add a new attacking dimension to this team, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

One of the main questions about his transfer was a feeling that he might not be good enough defensively to stand out in the Premier League, so he will need to prove himself in that department.

READ MORE: Video: Bruno Fernandes produces rocket of a half-volley to fire Man United into lead vs Istanbul Basaksehir

His main competition for the starting spot will be Luke Shaw but it’s becoming clear that the Brazilian offers the team so much more when he goes forward.

He played well against Basaksehir tonight where he was allowed to drive forward and get balls into the box, while his delivery could also bring out the best in Edinson Cavani when he’s on the pitch.

A lot of the fans have been impressed with his showing tonight too, so there’s plenty of praise for him just now:

 

More Stories Alex Telles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.