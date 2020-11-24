De Bruyne tells Guardiola Man City must sign £100m-rated Premier League star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The England international has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League in recent times, and it seems this has won himself admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Independent, City manager Guardiola has recently asked his star player Kevin De Bruyne for his thoughts on Grealish after playing against him for Belgium over the international break.

Apparently, De Bruyne is a big fan of Grealish and sees him as a player City must try to sign, though the Independent report that he’s likely to cost around £100million.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly a huge talent and could be well worth the investment for City, who are missing legendary playmaker David Silva following his summer departure.

The Independent note that Manchester United were keen to sign Grealish over the summer, and we imagine there could be other suitors for him in the near future.

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson also told CaughtOffside that he’d like to see Frank Lampard “break the bank” to bring Grealish to Stamford Bridge.

