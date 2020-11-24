Boost for Man Utd as Red Devils transfer target sets huge condition for Real Madrid move

There’s possibly some good Manchester United transfer news emerging from Spain regarding a potential deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times and would be an exciting signing for any top European side.

Man Utd have been linked with Haaland by ABC in recent times and could do with a forward of his quality up front, though one imagines they’ll face plenty of competition for his signature.

Still, there’s some encouraging news on that front as Don Balon report that Haaland has a huge condition for joining Real Madrid, with the youngster only willing to do so if Zinedine Zidane is no longer manager.

The report explains that Haaland is not keen on a move to the Bernabeu while Zidane is in charge due to the Frenchman’s known loyalty to current striker Karim Benzema.

This could limit Haaland’s playing time if he moved to the Spanish capital, so it may well be that a move to United or somewhere else could be more tempting.

The 20-year-old would surely be first choice at Old Trafford after his tremendous recent scoring record, which shows he’s a class above any of MUFC’s current striker options.

Haaland has 31 goals in 30 games for Borussia Dortmund, following on from 29 goals in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg.